SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Overnight lows bottoming out in the 50s to near 60 on this Saturday morning, right around average for this time of year (54). A healthy cloud cover acting as a blanket to prevent temps from dropping too much with calm winds.
Showers roll through Saturday morning across all of Mass. It looks like rain should exit by midday, then some gradual and partial clearing is expected. So, a cool, damp start will eventually give way to a nicer afternoon and evening with highs reaching the upper 60s to middle 70s.
A touch of humidity Saturday night, but still cool with a possibility for patchy fog around through Sunday morning. Sunday will be a warmer day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. A weak frontal passage will be approaching by the afternoon and evening, bringing Western Mass a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. That chance continues through Sunday night and returns Monday. A stronger frontal passage brings better chances for potentially strong thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening.
Tuesday features less humidity with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wet weather chances continue with cold air in the upper levels, but it will be isolated and very spotty Tuesday afternoon and possibly Wednesday. Temperatures turn cooler Wednesday as surface high pressure builds to our west, then we get warmer by the end of next week.
