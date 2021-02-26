SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A bright and seasonable day across western Mass with highs middle to upper 30s in the hills to low 40s in the valley.
High, thin clouds will be rolling in this afternoon and evening and will continue to gradually increase overnight as our next storm system moves in.
Temperatures should fall quickly this evening, hitting mid 20s early. Temps will begin increasing overnight with cloud cover and increasing southerly flow.
Light snow or snow showers arrive close to dawn and continue for a few hours. Minor accumulations are possible with a coating in the valley to an inch or two in the Berkshires before changing over to rain. Snow will change to rain by mid-morning and the hills by Noon. Rain tapers off in the afternoon and some partial clearing is possible in the evening. Temperatures will reach the upper 30s to low 40s and most pick up a few tenths of an inch of rain.
Clouds hang tough Sunday with a strong low swinging through the Great Lakes. A second area of low pressure passes to our south, bringing a shot at showers or a period of rain in the afternoon and evening. Another wave of showers may occur overnight, then clouds will gradually decrease on Monday. Overall, temperatures remain mild with highs in the 40s Sunday and potentially upper 40s Monday afternoon as the sun breaks out.
While Monday looks seasonably mild, we get hit with a dramatic shot of cold Tuesday. Strong high pressure will bring sunshine, but also some gusty wind Tuesday morning and afternoon. High temperatures for the day only look to get into the 20s to low 30s with wind chills possibly falling below 0! But again, short-lived. Temperatures return to the 40s Wednesday and we need to keep an eye on a potential coastal storm late in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.