SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain hot and humid with temperatures back into the 90's! It's oppressively humid with dew points near 70. With the continued heat, humidity and soaking downpours and thunderstorms today remains a First Warning Weather Day.
Here are the latest watches and warnings:
- Flash Flood Warning for Central Hampden County until 3:00 PM
- Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of western Mass until 10:00 PM
A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 8PM this evening for central and eastern Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for high heat and humidity. Heat indices will reach into the mid to upper 90's.
Scattered downpours and thunderstorms will continue this afternoon. While we don’t have a widespread severe threat, a storm or two could become severe with damaging wind gusts. Most storms bring soaking rains as they will be slow to move. Isolated spots could between 2-4 inches of rain with isolated flash flooding in spots. Remember, don't drive through flooded out roads or big puddles.
Downpours will come to an end this evening. It will remain warm and humid with patchy fog. Temperatures will only fall to near 70. A cold front will approach southern New England from the Northeast tomorrow, continuing the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Similar to today, severe storms are unlikely, but big soakers are possible again. Temperatures will reach near 90 again, possibly making it 5 in a row.
High pressure from Canada builds in Thursday, allowing for much lower humidity and more comfortable temperatures. Readings will top off in the lower to middle 80s. Thursday will likely be the pick of the week with a nice breeze and partly cloudy skies. Dew points will be down into the 50s.
Friday into the weekend is trending cooler and cloudier as high pressure moves to our northeast. This will keep our wind flow out of the east and northeast, which will bring in more clouds and keep temperatures in the 70s. There may be a spot shower around, but most of the time will dry. You'll be able to give the fans and A.C.s a rest.
