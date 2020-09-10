SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Scattered showers continue this afternoon and evening with a risk for isolated downpours and some rumbles of thunder. While severe weather is not on tap for today, some localized heavy rain may cause street flooding through the evening drive.
Our air remains tropical this evening, but a cold front will be coming through tonight, bringing an end to the humid air for a few days. Showers may linger past midnight, but will be light and spotty. Clouds linger through sunrise with temperatures and dew points dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Clouds continue to decrease Friday morning as high pressure builds in behind the departing front. We will also see dew points steadily drop with a slightly humid feel completely gone by Noon. Temperatures rise into the lower and middle 70s under a sunny sky for the afternoon along with a nice northerly breeze at 10-15mph.
High pressure will dominate our weather Friday night through Saturday night, keeping the air dry and crisp. Expect a good chill Saturday morning, with lows hitting middle 40s! Saturday afternoon temperatures rebound into the low and middle 70s with sunny skies-perfect early fall weather!
Clouds increase Sunday ahead of an approaching cold front. We look mainly dry throughout the morning and early afternoon, then scattered showers arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should stay in the mid 70s with a slightly humid feel to the air. Showers may linger Sunday night, but will exit by Monday morning. Monday looks dry and seasonable with upper 70s expected. Wind will shift northwest and usher in cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing a true taste of fall to western Mass.
