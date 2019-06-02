SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is a First Warning Weather Day as we have the potential for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat.
We are starting off dry this morning with mostly cloudy skies. Some breaks of sun are looking possible through the late morning and early afternoon, but an approaching cold front will bring a decent chance for rain later in the day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible and some of these storms could become strong to severe. Timing for these storms looks to be between 2-8 pm so if you have outdoor plans keep an eye to the sky and be ready to head indoors if weather threatens. The primary threat will be for damaging wind gusts but we could also see heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning with these storms. Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 70s and it will become more humid with dew points in the lower 60s.
Showers and thunderstorms will continue into this evening before ending later tonight. Some clearing will take place during the overnight and temperatures cool into the upper 40s to around 50.
Cooler air moves in overhead with a trough for Monday and Tuesday. Daytime highs should stay in the 60s and we will feel some cool nights with temps in the 40s both Monday and Tuesday mornings. Mainly dry weather is forecast over this time, but with a gusty breeze as low pressure slowly departs to our north. Mid to late week will be warmer with a chance for showers and storms Thursday.
