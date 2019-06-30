SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it is a dry start this morning we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop later this morning into the afternoon. Some of these storms have the potential to become strong to severe and because of that threat we are declaring today a First Warning Weather Day.
After some early morning sun showers and thunderstorms are back for Sunday as an upper low passes to our northeast and brings a potent disturbance through. Hail is the biggest concern for Sunday’s storms, but there is the chance for some of these storms to become severe with large hail and damaging wind. It will be a much less humid day today with highs in the middle to upper 70s.
Showers will end by this evening with skies remaining mostly cloudy early. We will see the skies clearing out later tonight with overnight lows dropping back into the upper 50s to around 60.
We go back to pleasant weather next week with sunshine, warm temps and low humidity on tap for Monday. A weak front will bring a chance for showers Monday night into Tuesday morning, but it isn’t looking like much. Sun and clouds are expected through mid-week with rising temps. Highs may hit 90 on the 4th with a bit more humidity and shower chances return by Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.