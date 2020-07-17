SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While we are looking at the chance for s scattered showers today the heat and humidity will build in for the weekend and into early next week.
A warm front will move through the Northeast today, bringing clouds and the threat for scattered showers and the chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon. Rain totals will be about 0.25" or less, except locally higher amounts in a thunderstorm.
Highs this will be slightly below-average, only hitting the upper 70s but it will begin to turn more humid and that humidity will stick around into the beginning of next week. There is the chance for a shower this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy late. Lows tonight will fall back into the middle 60s.
The heat and humidity really build in for the weekend! A subtropical ridge builds from the central US into the Northeast, bringing temperatures into the 90s. The worst of the heat and humidity will be on Sunday and Monday, with heat indices reaching near 100 degrees. Heat Advisories will likely be issued ahead of the heat.
The stretch of heat will continue through mid next week. At the moment, Springfield has six 90°+ days, and it's possible we could double that number by the time the heat diminishes.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.