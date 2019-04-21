SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are waking up to some scattered showers on this Easter Sunday. The best chance of seeing some showers will be this morning. By the afternoon we could manage some breaks of sun but in the Berkshires there could still be a few sprinkles around during the afternoon.
Highs today will top out in the middle and upper 60s. Winds will be much lighter than they were yesterday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and it will be a few degrees cooler than last night as lows fall back into the middle and upper 40s.
Our weather remains unsettled for the start of the work week. A slow moving upper level low will keep shower chances around Monday with some heavier rain possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look drier, but a few showers may still be around. Another round of showers is on tap for the end of the week. As far as temperatures, we begin mild with 60s on Earth Day and 70s Tuesday. Cooler, but seasonable temps return for mid to late week.
