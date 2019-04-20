SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The steady and heavy rain we saw earlier this afternoon is pushing to the east. We still could see a few scattered showers tonight into tomorrow morning. All Flood Watches for western Mass have been cancelled.
If you have plans tonight you still may want to keep the umbrella with you as there will be the chance for showers. By Sunday morning, temperatures will be back to the lower and middle 50s with lingering clouds and the chance for a couple of showers. Wind will be much lighter and with some breaks of sun possible in the afternoon, temperatures remain mild with highs back to the middle and upper 60s. Overall, not a bad Easter Sunday forecast!
For next week, our weather remains unsettled. A slow moving upper level low will keep shower chances around Monday with some heavier rain possible. Tuesday and Wednesday look drier, but a few showers may still be around. Another round of showers is on tap for the end of the week. As far as temperatures, we begin mild with 60s on Earth Day and 70s Tuesday. Cooler, but seasonable temps return for mid to late week.
(0) comments
