SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A broken line of showers and thunderstorms will move across western Mass this evening with a cold front. Severe storms are not expected, but occasional lightning and downpours are possible-especially around 7-9pm. Wind gusts could pick up a bit as the line of rain comes through, then we see wind become light and eventually shift back to the northwest overnight behind the front. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s with lingering clouds.
Saturday morning will begin cool with a northwest breeze and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be clearing out early and we’ve got a good deal of sunshine and blue sky on the way! It will be a breezy day with NW wind gusts to 20-25mph at times, then as high pressure builds, winds should gradually lighten throughout the afternoon.
Clouds increase Saturday night and stick around all day Sunday. Mother’s Day is looking drier, but a period of light showers is possible during the day as low pressure moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. It will be a tough call with high pressure to our north trying to keep our weather dry. Best shower chances will be south of the Mass Pike. A light northeasterly breeze and clouds will keep the day unseasonably cool.
Chilly temps for May continue early to mid-next week as a trough sits overhead as well as an upper level low. At the surface, low pressure will pass just to our south Monday into Tuesday, bringing a period of soaking rain. An easterly wind will keep all of New England chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. By Wednesday, drier weather returns, but the upper low is still exiting New England, so clouds and cool temps continue. Temperatures return to near normal for the end of the week along with some sunshine, but showers are possible Thursday evening with a passing cold front.
