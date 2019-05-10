SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's cloudy buy mainly dry for your morning commute but bring the umbrella as you leave the house. Scattered showers will be around today. There will be many hours that it's not raining however the day will be unreliable for outdoor plans.
An approaching cold front may bring a some downpours and a rumble of thunder this evening, but nothing strong or severe expected. Southerly wind will be gusty at times with some gusts getting to 20-25mph. Despite mostly cloudy skies temperatures will be rather mild today and there will be a bit of mugginess in the air later with highs in the mid to upper 60's.
Showers end tonight and clouds should gradually break up through tomorrow morning. It's looking dry, cool and breezy for the Pancake Breakfast as High pressure builds into New England, keeping tomorrow mostly sunny dry and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 60's. We should see plenty of sunshine.
An area of low pressure will try to move into the northeast on Mother's Day but high pressure looks to hold on just enough that most of the day is looking dry. There will likely be some showers around Sunday morning but things may dry out for the afternoon with even a little sun, especially across Franklin County, closer to high pressure. Temperatures will likely top off near 60.
A trough and upper low to our west will head through New England from Monday to Wednesday though. This system will bring in cooler than normal temperatures over that time along with unsettled weather. Temperatures Monday-Wednesday should be about 15-20 degrees below normal keeping temps in the 50's.
