SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --***Severe Thunderstorms Warning in effect for Central Franklin County and Northeast Hamsphire County until 12:30 pm ***
Showers and thunderstorms are already firing up across weather Mass and will be off and on through the afternoon.
An upper level low moving through New England today will help to instigate the showers and storms today, but we are starting with lots of sunshine this morning. Later today showers and a few thunderstorms will once again pop up, bringing the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail. Highs today will reach near 80, so about 5-8 degrees cooler than yesterday.
High pressure builds to our north tomorrow, keeping our weather dry and fairly comfortable. Temperatures will get into the low 80s with dew points holding in the upper 50s, which is a lot more comfortable than it’s been in recent days. Thursday will feature more clouds, but dry with highs near 80.
Our next chance for rain comes Friday as a warm lifts to the north. We turn humid with a few showers and storms. Our forecast turns hot and humid for the weekend as an upper level ridge builds into the East and a cold front lingers north of New England. Temps this weekend may reach into the 90's with only a low risk for an isolated storm. The heat may carry into early next week. Classic July conditions!
