Springfield(WGGB/WSHM) - A big difference from the weekend with highs today only getting into the lower 70s, after hitting 90 Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.
This evening, skies clear out and temperatures cool quickly, falling into the 50s before midnight. Overnight lows dip back to the 40s with a light southerly breeze and fair skies.
After a cool start, we warm nicely Tuesday with highs hitting the middle to upper 70s. High pressure will keep humidity low and skies clear in the morning, then some scattered clouds build in the afternoon. A dry, seasonably warm and breezy day on tap! Wind out of the south-southwest may gust to 20mph.
An approaching warm front will bring in more clouds and higher dew points Tuesday night. Temps take a big jump Wednesday, approaching the lower 90s in the valley ahead of a cold front! Southwest breezes will gust to 20-30mph throughout the day and we will likely see more clouds than sun.
A cold front approaches in the afternoon, bringing likely scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, there is a marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind and small hail possible.
The front should clear wet weather from western Mass by 8pm or so and drier air rushes back in for Thursday. While we will see a more comfortable day, temperatures still end up in the lower 80s with sunny skies and a nice northwesterly breeze.
Temperatures cool even more to end the week with forecasted highs in the 60s Friday! The cooler air is a result of the pattern set up, bringing us a northeasterly breeze. An area of low pressure passing to our south will keep clouds around much of the day and bring showers in by the afternoon and evening. Rain should taper off Friday night, but some models show showers lingering into Saturday.
Overall, the weekend looks dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s both days. Dry weather looking more likely Sunday and Memorial Day-for now.
