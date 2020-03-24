SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Quiet weather continues tonight across western Mass as weak high pressure remains in control. A light breeze will become calm after midnight and fair skies early will help temperatures fall below freezing. Clouds increase overnight, but lows should range in the 20s for all though sunrise.
Wednesday will be a cloudy day as a storm system moves off the Mid-Atlantic coast. Temperatures get stuck in the 40s with an easterly wind flow, which will make the day feel chilly. Most of the day looks dry as rain remains to our south, but a few showers may creep in late in the afternoon, especially south of the Mass Pike. Only trace amounts expected, if any at all.
Some sunshine returns Thursday as the coastal low departs well to our south. Temperatures look seasonable with highs near 50 and more clouds drift in later in the day as a weak cold front approaches. A spot shower is possible at night as the front moves through. Another weak system will swing by on Friday, keeping patchy clouds around. There is a low risk for a period of light rain mid-day, but it could just miss us to the south again. For now, the best chance for rain will be south of the Mass Pike and it won’t last all day. Temperatures will be back to the 50s to end the week.
Our unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend with our next storm on tap for Sunday. Saturday begins chilly and dry with building clouds in the morning. Temperatures get back to the lower and middle 50s despite the cloud cover. Rain becomes possible by Saturday night and more likely Sunday morning. There’s a risk for a wintry mix to start in the hill towns, but it would be short-lived. Sunday will be rainy and cool showers lingering into the evening and possibly early Monday morning. We remain dry and seasonable early next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
