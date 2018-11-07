SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw a mild day with highs in the lower 60s this afternoon, but with dry air and lighter wind in place, tonight will be colder.
Temperatures fall into the mid-30s overnight once skies clear and winds lighten. Some light frost is possible by morning, but a lingering light breeze will inhibit frost formation for many.
High pressure to our south continues to build into southern New England on Thursday, keeping skies sunny and dry air in place. We will have a lighter breeze as the high moves overhead along with cooler temperatures. Highs get back to normal with the valley seeing low 50s and the hill towns, upper 40s.
Temperatures drop quickly Thursday night as skies begin clear. We should see most hit middle to upper 20s overnight with frost, then clouds will start increasing around sunrise. Skies turn mostly cloudy for Friday with highs only getting into the middle 40s. Rain holds off until closer to dinnertime. Some in the Berkshires and hill towns may see some wet snow mix in with rain Friday evening, then everyone goes over to a cool/chilly rain.
Rain may become heavy at times Friday night and overnight, then showers exit early Saturday morning. We turn blustery and cooler Saturday with highs in the mid-40s. A chilly air mass sits overhead for Sunday and Monday, allowing for high temps in the low 40s and overnight temps in the lower 20s. High pressure will give us mostly clear skies both days.
Our next storm moves in Monday night and Tuesday as low pressure moves up the coast. A nor’easter looking possible with a chilly rain, gusty wind and potential for snow accumulation in the mountains. Stay tuned.
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 32-37
Thursday: Sunny, cooler. Highs: 45-52
Friday: Mostly cloudy, PM rain. Highs: 41-47
