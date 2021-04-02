SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Unseasonably cold today across much of New England. Persistent cloud cover over western Mass hasn’t helped and temperatures today have been stuck in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s!
High pressure will finally build in this evening and tonight, allowing skies to gradually clear. Temperatures take a tumble back to the 20s overnight and if wind can calm by sunrise, we may see some early morning temps in the teens!
Saturday will be a sunny day with a continued northwesterly breeze. Temperatures will max out around average in the afternoon with highs hitting low 50s in the valley. High clouds will start drifting in late in the day ahead of an upper level disturbance.
Our weather pattern holds firm over the next several days with a high over Greenland blocking low pressure to our northeast. This upper low will drift off the coast for the next several days, affecting our weather.
Easter Sunday looks mainly dry, but a spot sprinkle or flurry will be possible in the morning as upper level energy swings over western Mass. Lots of clouds around to start the day, but some clearing is possible late. Temperatures return to the lower and middle 50s with a light breeze.
Breezes ramp up Monday as the low off the coast moves westward. This movement will bring in some gustier wind out of the northwest and more clouds for the coast. Inland, we will continue to see decent sunshine, but on occasion, patchy clouds may move in from the East. Tuesday and Wednesday look similar, but with a lighter breeze and slightly milder temps near 60. This pattern should break up late in the week, giving us a slightly better risk for some precipitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.