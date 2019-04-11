SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a bright and chilly start this morning but temperatures will rebound fast as bright April sunshine dominates and by Noon, temps are already in the upper 40s. Highs should reach into the middle 50's, normal for the middle of April. The wind will be lighter today as well, mainly out of the northwest.
Tonight will be clear and not quite as cold as this morning but it will still be chilly. We will start near freezing tomorrow morning with an increase in high clouds. Clouds hang around tomorrow afternoon, keeping most temperatures in the middle to upper 50s and wind out of the southwest may gust to 20-25mph.
A cold front will come into our area tomorrow with a period of showers. Most of the rain will come through overnight and end before dawn Saturday morning. Skies turn partly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday as the front sags south. Temperatures should jump into the lower 70s in the afternoon with a gusty southwest breeze.
Sunday will still be mild however clouds will be on the increase and with this temperatures will stay mainly in the lower to mid 60's. There may be a spot shower around but most of the rain will hold off until Sunday and Monday.
Monday will feature storm conditions with rain heavy at times. We may see over 1" of rainfall. Temperatures for Monday are still tricky with the track of the low determining how mild we get. For now 50s are most likely with a gusty east-northeast breeze and soaking rain. Looks like another soaker for Boston Marathon runners.
The storm pushes away by Tuesday giving way to dry and mild conditions for the middle of next week.
