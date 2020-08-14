SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We’ve got a nice summer day in progress across western Mass with temperatures in the 80s, moderate to low humidity and a nice breeze. Plenty of sunshine around to end the day with scattered to patchy clouds.
Our weather stays dry and pleasant this evening and tonight with fair skies and warm temperatures. By 8pm, we will be back to the 70s and eventually 60s after 11pm. Similar to the last few nights, it will feel a bit muggy, but overall, a nice night. Overnight lows return to the upper 50s by sunrise with a light northeast breeze and clear skies.
Saturday begins with abundant sunshine and a light breeze. A northeast wind will pick up a bit throughout the day and some gusts may top 20mph. Patchy clouds will roll in from the east and skies turn partly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures end up close to normal for mid-August with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, along with dew points in the 50s!
If you are traveling to the coast this weekend, expect it to be breezy and cooler-especially for the east-facing beaches! High surf from tropical storm Kyle will also continue for the East-facing beaches through Saturday night.
After a cool and comfortable night Saturday, Sunday will turn slightly more humid and cloudier as low pressure passes to our south. There is a slight risk for a shower, but most of the rain looks to miss western Mass. With good cloud cover and a northeast breeze, expect temperatures in the 70s to near 80.
Monday will feature clouds and sun along with seasonable temperatures and moderate humidity ahead of an approaching cold front. Not much rain comes through with this front, but we may see a few showers Monday evening and night. Tuesday to Thursday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s due to wind shifting out of the west. High pressure will give us mainly sunny skies with refreshing air in place Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures falling into the 50s at night.
