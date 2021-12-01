SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Welcome to December! The new month will be starting quiet and seasonable. Today will not be quite as cold and gray as yesterday.
We will still see a few clouds, but with slightly milder temperatures are with highs reaching into the lower and middle 40s. The breeze will increase out of the west with gusts to 20-25mph at times. Clouds will thicken up tonight with the chance for a light, spotty wintry mix after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the 30's, so not as chilly.
A warm front will swing into New England early tomorrow morning as mixed showers end as rain showers. There may be a slippery spot around early tomorrow morning, but temperatures climb through sunrise with showers ending by mid-morning. There still may be a few more showers here and there through the day. The wind will pick up out of the southwest and temperatures will come up into the lower 50s for the valley. There may be a bit of sunshine mixing in as well from time to time. A strong cold front moves through tomorrow night with a few rain and snow showers as colder air dives in behind the front.
Friday will be blustery and colder with wind gusts of 20-30mph out of the northwest will keep the day feeling more like 30s, however we will see some sun as well. A weak system passes by Saturday with a chance for flurries or a snow shower and a good deal of clouds. Temperatures will top off near 40. Sunday will still be chilly, but not quite as blustery and a bit brighter.
Out storm chance arrives late Sunday into Monday however it looks as though this system will track to our north and west putting us on the mild side. This would mean mainly rain with milder temperatures to start next week.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
