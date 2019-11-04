SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cold and frosty start this morning with temperatures in the 20's but we have a quiet, seasonable early November day on the way. We'll see plenty of morning sunshine followed by a few clouds mixing in this afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 50's.
Clouds will be on the increase tonight as an area of low pressure tracks to our west. Tonight will not be as cold with lows in the 40's. This system will bring us clouds and few showers tomorrow. Rain will be mainly on the light side but you'll need to keep the umbrella handy. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 50's.
Cold air moves in behind this system and ahead of our next potential storm. Wednesday will feature sunshine with highs near 50. Cold air will establish itself Thursday as lower pressure slides out of the Ohio River Valley. With cold air in place and moisture sliding east things will get interesting Thursday night into Friday. We may see our first snow of the season! Low pressure will track south of us Thursday night into Friday while strengthening. The exact track and evolution of the storm will determine how much, if any snow we get. It looks to be a moderate size storm but the track and strength is still very much in question (as it usually is four days out) Either way it looks as though temperatures will be cold Friday and into the weekend with highs mainly in the 30's! It will feel more like the middle of December instead of early November!
