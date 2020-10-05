SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Clouds will give way to some sunshine later this morning as low pressure passes out to sea. Rain will stay across southeastern Mass. Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. Temperatures will be seasonable today, with highs in the middle 60s.
Clouds and areas of fog will give way to some sunshine tomorrow as well. A warm front could bring a spot shower, but like today it will stay mainly dry. Highs will reach near 70 as the flow picks up out of the southwest.
A cold front will approach New England on Wednesday, out ahead of the front it will be rather warm and even a bit muggy with temperatures in the low to middle 70s, and dew points into the 50's. The front will bring showers, downpours and even a few thunderstorms to western Mass. in the evening. The best chance of seeing a strong to severe storm would be across Franklin County, Vermont, and New Hampshire closer to the area of low pressure that will be moving across eastern Canada.
The front will usher in some of the coldest air of the season so far. Thursday and Friday will be bright but brisk and chilly with day time highs likely staying in the 50's. By Friday morning temperatures may dip into the 20's in many spots. There will likely be lots of frost.
Temperatures will likely bounce back for the weekend as we look to stay dry. We'll be watching the remains of what is now Tropical Storm Delta coming out of the Gulf. Early signs suggest the moisture associated with Delta will pass out-to-sea to our south.
Tropical Storm Delta is forecast to slide east of Cuba, move into the Gulf of Mexico then head towards the Gulf Coast states later in this week. The storm is also forecast to strengthen to hurricane status over the coming days. The storm may make landfall anywhere from Texas to the Florida panhandle.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
