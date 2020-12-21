SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter has officially arrived! The Winter Solstice took place this morning at 5:02 AM, making today the shortest day the year with sunrise at 7:15 and sunset at 4:21 (9:06 length of day)
This afternoon will remain mainly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid to upper 30's. Energy will dive out of Central Canada tonight into tomorrow, but we will not see much from it. The system will pass to the south, out-to-sea. We may see a shower or two tomorrow, but that is about it. The storm will not get it's act together until it is well into the Atlantic.
By the way, tonight is the "great conjunction" of Jupiter and Saturn in the Southwest sky. The planets will appear very close to each other and give the appearance of a bright star. Unfortunately it looks as though clouds will stick around through most of the night blocking the show.
As this system departs, a southerly flow will take over with a ridge building in the East. At the same time, a powerful storm will move into Canada and it's associated cold front will move through the eastern United States. Out ahead of the front ahead it will turn windy and warm with temperatures reaching into the 50's on Christmas Eve.
As the cold front draws closer it will strengthen bringing western Mass. heavy rain, and strong gusty winds. It possible we could see an embedded thunderstorm or two as well. The bulk of the rain will fall from 7pm to 4am, certainly making for a rough ride for Santa! We may start near 60 Christmas morning, but temperatures will fall sharply during the day as cold air rushes in behind the departing front as winds swing around into the Northwest. The combination of heavy rain and melting snow may lead to street flooding in areas of poor drainage. Be sure to clear storm drains over the next couple of days.
This front will likely bring Severe Weather from the Northeast all the way down the coast into Florida. It's not out of the question that we see a strong to severe thunderstorm as well.
Although some snow will still be left for Christmas, with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees for 12-18 hours, a good chunk of the snow will melt way. Not only will it be be mild, but dew points will come up in the 50's as well, a very unusual set up for late December for sure.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable with a diminishing wind and a return to some sunshine. Temperatures will likely reach into the 30's.
