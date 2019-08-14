SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Seasonably warm and only a bit muggy at times today across western Mass. This evening, our weather remains quiet with showers staying to our south. Patchy clouds look to linger with some clear sky in the mix as well. We should have a decent view of the full Sturgeon moon tonight!
Temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 50s for many overnight with calm wind and partly cloudy skies. A little fog may develop through sunrise, but it shouldn’t be an issue.
Thursday will look similar to today with seasonable highs in the lower 80s, dew points around 60 and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower is possible, especially in the Berkshires.
We end the week with quiet, seasonable weather and only a very low risk for an afternoon or evening shower. Our weather pattern shifts starting this weekend and a stretch of very warm, very humid days will return.
The jet stream will continue to stay across the northern US through next week with a strong ridge of high pressure over the Southwest US and another off the East Coast. Temperatures are on the rise this weekend with highs in the middle 80s Saturday and middle to upper 80s Sunday. Dew points will get much higher, with oppressive humidity looking likely. Spotty late-day showers and thunderstorms are possible both days this weekend and a good portion of next week.
