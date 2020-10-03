SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful first fall weekend for the month of October with sunshine, and seasonable high temperatures. This evening overnight lows could dip into the 30's in some of our colder locations north and west of Springfield. There is a possibility for some patchy morning frost in the hill towns. Springfield and most of Hampden county will remain in the low 40's.
Tomorrow will start off cool, not quite as cold as this morning but you'll definitely want a sweatshirt or a light jacket if you're heading out the door early. Temperatures will rebound quickly into the 50's by late morning and top out right around seasonable for this time of year in the mid 60's by the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine so a great day for enjoying outdoor fall activities locally, or to head up north for some leaf peeping. Most of Vermont peaks over the next week in addition to northern New Hampshire and north west Maine. We can expect to peak locally mid October.
Sunday evening into Monday there is a very slight possibility for some passing isolated spot showers however most of us will remain dry and accumulation will be minimal if at all. Mostly cloudy to start but certainly not a wash out and by mid afternoon we should see some breaks of sun. Tuesday high pressure is back in control, and it will be a bit warmer than seasonable and dry.
Wednesday is our next chance for some much needed rain, as a strong cold front moves through bringing us breezy conditions with sustained winds of 5-10mph and gusts upwards of 20-25mph. At the current time, Wednesday is not looking to be much accumulation wise either so neither system is going to impact the drought monitor much if at all.
Temperatures Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be on the cooler side due to the passing of the cold front and possibilities for frost or even a freeze cannot be ruled out. However, there will be plenty of sunshine albeit the lower than normal temperatures for this time of year.
Tropical Storm Gamma currently over the Yucatan Peninsula remains the only current named storm in the tropics. This is the second time in history we have broken into the Greek alphabet (first 2005). Past Zeta is uncharted territory, which is only 4 more storms away with almost two full months of hurricane season left to go. Hurricane Warnings have been downgraded to Tropical Storm Warnings with the main threat to land for the area being heavy rain and flooding.
