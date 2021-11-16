SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Patchy clouds have returned this afternoon along with spotty rain and snow showers in the hills and Berkshires. We remain blustery through sunset with occasional wind gusts to 20mph along with chilly temperatures in the 40s.
High pressure continues building into New England tonight, which will bring wind speeds down to 5-10mph early and calm overnight. Skies clear out and we will see a moon-lit sky most of the night, which isn’t great news as the Leonid meteor shower peaks after midnight. The moon will set around 5am, which should give us a quick window to see more meteors before sunup.
It will be a cold, frosty start Wednesday with morning lows in the 20s. We will see some sunshine early, but high clouds increase throughout the morning and skies become cloudy for the afternoon ahead of an approaching warm front. We will see a dry weather day with seasonable temperatures in the 40s to around 50 in the lower valley. Wind will also be lighter.
Once a warm front swings through Wednesday night, temperatures will be warming up. Thursday will be a beautiful day with sun and clouds and highs in the middle 60s! Expect a gusty breeze out of the southwest and dew points rising into the 50s. If we get enough sunshine, some upper 60s can’t be ruled out in the lower valley. A cold front moves in Thursday night with a period of rain. Most should see a quarter to half inch of rain overnight, so no flooding concerns.
Colder air will dive in behind the cold front Thursday night and may arrive fast enough to change rain to snow in the hill towns. Some minor accumulations are possible on grassy surfaces in the Berkshires by Friday morning!
Friday clears out early with good sunshine, gusty breezes and chilly temperatures. Cold air continues to build for Saturday, but surface high pressure will give us a sunny start to the weekend. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of our next storm system. This storm may bring wind, rain and even some high elevation snow early next week-something to monitor.
