SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A weak system moved through last evening with some light snow and flurries dropping scattered coatings across western Mass. You may want to allow for a bit of extra time this morning. However, today will be dry and seasonably chilly with highs in the upper 20's to near 30. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Another weak area of low pressure will move through tonight with another bout of light snow. This may drop a bit more with a coating to 2" of light fluffy snow. The timing looks to be from about 9-10 pm off and on through the night. Snow should end before sunrise, however it will lead to some slippery spots early tomorrow. Tomorrow will actually be the mildest day of the week with highs in the upper 30's to near 40. A cold front will move through during the afternoon as it becomes breezy and slowly turns colder.
Wednesday looks frigid with another shot of Arctic cold. Highs will top off in the teens to near 20. A gusty breezy will keep wind chills in the single digits. The frigid cold will ease a bit Thursday afternoon with a lighter breeze and highs in the mid 20's.
A weak system will slide our way with clouds and flurries on Friday while moisture streams in out of the Gulf kicking up another coastal storm. This system will pose a snowstorm threat on Saturday depending on the storms track. It's certainly something to watch as the week goes on. Stay tuned!
