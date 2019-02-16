SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our seasonably chilly weather will continue tomorrow with the daylight hours remaining dry. Low pressure passing to our south will bring a period of light snow later tomorrow night into Monday.
Skies will remain clear tonight and the winds will begin to diminish. It will be a colder night as low temperatures drop back into the middle teens. It will also be a bright start to our Sunday morning before clouds begin to mix in during the afternoon.
The weather pattern across the US over the next week features a strong southern jet stream-something typical in El Nino-which has officially developed. Numerous systems impacting southern CA will move east with one passing well to our south tonight and the second passing closer Sunday night into Monday. This second system looks to bring a period of light snow/snow showers to western Mass with minor accumulations for the President’s Day commute.
We are cold and dry behind this system for Tuesday, then a third storm will impact southern New England Wednesday into Thursday. Surface low pressure will move toward the Great Lakes, while a second low forms along the coast. With cold air in place over New England, our precip type will begin as snow Wednesday night. We look to change to a wintry mix-esp. south of the Mass Pike. This may cause some travel issues for the Thursday commute. More to come over the next several days.
