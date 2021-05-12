SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Another breezy and cool day is on tap for your Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for an isolated shower. Lots of sunshine returns on Thursday as temperatures approach 70 degrees.
An upper level pool of cold air lingers this afternoon, so we still run the risk for an isolated shower to develop in the afternoon and early evening. However, with very dry air at the surface, any rain may evaporate before making it to the ground. Expect another partly cloudy day with highs in the lower to middle 60s and a gusty northwest breeze.
Temperatures get chilly tonight as skies clear and wind lightens. With dry air in place, there’s a risk for some lower to middle 30s in the high elevations and mid 30s in the valley. Will have to monitor for a light frost potential.
Thursday will be the pick of the week as our pesky upper low moves farther away and surface high pressure builds in. We should see a mainly sunny sky with lighter wind and highs around 70! Friday is looking similar, though clouds increase in the afternoon. With building instability, there’s a risk for a late-day pop up shower.
A ridge sitting just to our west Friday and this weekend will turn our upper level flow out of the northwest, which will bring a few disturbances our way. Each day looks to begin mostly sunny to partly cloudy, then clouds develop in the afternoon with a chance for spotty showers and even a few thunderstorms. No washouts expected and temperatures hold near 70.
We do have a better shot at some rain early next week with a sunny, warmer day Monday, then rain moves in Monday night and Tuesday.
