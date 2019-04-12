SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not much sunshine to be seen today as an advancing front is keeping southern New England cloudy all day. After a somewhat mild start (especially compared to previous days), highs will return to the low 50s this afternoon. Any rain will hold off until after the sun sets.
Don’t be surprised if temperatures *increase* overnight as a warm front sits in the area. Showers turn to rain, and some may be moderate to heavy at time past midnight. The rain will come to an end by mid-morning. With clearing skies, temperatures will skyrocket to the mid-to-low 70s. Saturday may come in as the warmest day we’ve seen in 2019.
Sunday will be mild as well, though Springfield will end the day with some showers. This is all part of the same system that brought severe weather to the Midwest and Ohio River Valley today, and blizzard-like conditions through the Great Plains the last few days. Highs hit the mid-60s before the rain arrives.
Rain late Sunday and throughout Monday is not going to be ideal for Boston Marathon runners. A front boundary is going to set up in New England – on the north side, highs in the 40s with a stiff onshore northeast wind. South of the boundary, a south wind cranks highs into the 50s and 60s. Regardless of where the front sets up, rain is expected nearly all day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry with some increasing sunshine and temperatures closer to seasonable levels.
