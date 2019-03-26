SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a chilly start with temperatures mainly in the 20's. However, today will feature lots of sunshine. We'll stay on the cooler side with readings topping off in the low to middle 40's. The March sun and not to much wind will make fore a pleasant afternoon.
High pressure will stay in control over the next couple of days keeping us dry and eventually warmer as high pressure slips off shore. This means tomorrow will feature tons of sunshine with highs in the near 50.
Later in the week high pressure will continue to build and strengthen to the southeast, bringing temperatures to near 60 on Thursday and into the 60s by Friday. Friday will feature a few spotty rain showers as the milder air streams in however most of the day will be dry and we'll still see some sunshine.
Saturday looks fantastic! We will be well into the warm sector with temperatures reaching near 70 under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. It will be rather breezy but balmy. Spring will certainly be in the air. (Record high for March 30th is 83)
A cold front will bring a round of showers by Sunday afternoon. It will still be rather mild with highs near 60. Rain could be heavy at times late in the day as cooler air drains in. The rain will end Sunday night as it turns cooler.
It will be more seasonable on Monday, the first day of April. It's looking dry, windy and chilly with temperatures mainly in the 40's.
