SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A passing upper level disturbance has brought isolated showers and gusty breezes to western Mass this afternoon. Those showers exit and skies remain mostly clear into the evening with wind gradually turning lighter later tonight.
With clear skies and wind becoming light to calm after midnight, temperatures will drop back into the lower and middle 20s. If breezes can linger, temperatures may be a bit warmer, but wind chill will keep it feeling the same.
We end the week with more sunshine thanks to high pressure passing to our south. A southwesterly flow remains in place, bringing gusty breezes back along with unseasonably mild temperatures. Highs should return to the middle and upper 40s for most with a few spots hitting 50!
Our next cold front will approach Saturday. Ahead of the front, gusty southwest breezes continue along with mild temperatures that could get into the lower and middle 50s if we can get some break in the cloud cover. The front moves through later in the day with some widespread showers and colder air that will quickly follow behind. While the weekend starts like spring, it will end like winter with highs in the 20s to near 30 Sunday and the risk for scattered flurries or light snow showers from a passing coastal low.
A cold, Arctic air mass returns to kick off the new week and highs Monday look to get stuck in the teens and 20s. High pressure will continue to build into our area through Wednesday, so dry conditions are expected along with good sunshine. The cold begins to ease mid-week and there are signals for another warm up to end the week.
(4) comments
global warming again
probably wont be a Darrell Brooks Jr Waukesha incident.
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
