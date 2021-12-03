SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - High pressure builds into the Northeast tonight, allowing for skies to clear out. We keep a healthy breeze early, but wind looks to lighten overnight. Temperatures get a bit colder tonight with lows hitting upper teens to low 20s.
Mainly dry weather is on tap this weekend, though a weak upper level disturbance will move through Saturday with a low risk for a flurry or sprinkle. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will stay near normal with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with lighter breezes.
As our upper level pattern shifts, our weather will start turning a bit more dramatic for next week. Two storm systems will be affecting southern New England, bringing a wide range of weather to our area. The storm system for Monday looks to bring a strong wind threat to our area along with rain showers and unseasonably warm temperatures. Some snow showers are possible in the Berkshires Monday night as colder air dives back in. Our next storm arrives Wednesday with potentially enough cold air in place to allow for accumulating snow or a wintry mix at least before a change to rain.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.