SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a First Warning Weather Day as another batch of heavy rainfall brings flooding concerns once again to Western Mass. The Flash Flood Watch for Berkshire County has been dropped, but remains in effect for the rest of Western Mass through 8pm this evening. With all the rainfall we've received recently, keep in mind... it won't take much. Rivers off to our east are starting to overflow. Localized urban street flooding may occur here in areas of poor drainage, as may overflow of rivers and streams.
After a soggy Monday morning commute, we've tacked on another 1-2"+ to our monthly totals which brings us to more than twice our average rainfall for the month of July. While we make pick up trace amounts to another few tenths of an inch throughout the rest of the day and into the evening improvements continue with a much drier PM commute.
Right now, severe weather or even general thunderstorms are unlikely for Western Mass though there is elevated risk for some PM storms just off to our southwest. Can't rule out some overnight showers or a rumble of thunder but all of the latest model runs are in good agreement that that stays primarily to our south.
Showers will linger throughout the evening and overnight hours, though much more isolated in nature. Patchy fog may develop as our temperatures drop to our dewpoints. Another warm and muggy night in store with lows in the low-mid 60s.
Keep that rain gear handy! Our unsettled weather pattern unfortunately does continue. Daily isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the week. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Monday and Tuesday as north-northeasterly breezes will keep us firmly parked in the 70s. Hill towns and higher terrain may not make it out of the 60s!
We'll see a mid-late week warm up with the return of southerly flow come Wednesday. But as temperatures rise back into the 80s to near 90 degrees, humidity will increase too. A summer like feel will return to Western Mass by the weekend, with oppressive 70+ degree dew points.
