SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a beautiful end to the weekend and Big E with lots of sunshine and seasonable temperatures. And the month will end with pleasant weather as well.
It's a cool start but today will feature dry, seasonable conditions under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will reach near 70.
A warm front will come through tonight into tomorrow morning with a shower or two possible. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer and more humid by late in the day. Highs will reach into the mid to perhaps upper 70's as dew points creep to near 60. A cold front will approach Wednesday and ahead of it, we will see a warm and humid day Wednesday with highs reaching near 80. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front comes into our area. It will bring dramatically cooler air for the end of the week.
Thursday will be much colder with periods or rain likely. A wave of low pressure will ride along the front which will stall to our south, keeping things gray, damp and chilly. It will be the coldest day we've seen in quite a while. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50's with off and on rain.
Things will dry out on Friday with windy, cool conditions. The weekend is looking mainly dry and cool with highs in the low to mid 60's. We may see a frost or even a freeze Saturday morning with temperatures in the lower 30's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.