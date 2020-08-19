SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a cool crisp start this morning with temperatures down into the 50's and today is looking very nice with highs in the middle to upper 70s under a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A spot shower can't be ruled out, but they will be very few and far between. There will be an occasional light northwest breeze around most of the day. Temperatures will fall into the upper 40s in some spots overnight! It will feel a bit like fall!
High pressure dominates our weather tomorrow, keeping skies mainly sunny with temps in the upper 70's to near 80. Dew points will stay mainly in the 40s! Even with a light breeze expected, an enhanced fire danger exists across our area through the end of the week.
Surface high pressure moves off the coast Friday, bringing in a westerly breeze and warmer temperatures. It will stay dry with highs reaching back into the middle 80's.
We continue to warm up into the weekend; feeling more summer like with temperatures in the 80's along with a return to some humidity as dew points return to the 60's, especially Sunday. There will be a few spotty showers and storms around, but we are not expecting any widespread rain and most of the time will remain dry.
