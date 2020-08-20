SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A beautiful afternoon across western Mass with seasonable temperatures, low humidity and sunshine.
This evening, temps will slip back into the 60s not long after sunset. Skies remain clear and wind will be light to calm. We won’t be quite as cool overnight, but most return to the lower and middle 50s through dawn with some valley fog.
Friday will be a warmer day with high temperatures returning to the middle and upper 80s. We see a mostly sunny sky, but a front across northern New England will bring patchy clouds north of the Mass Pike and especially north of Rt. 2. Humidity levels rise but remain comfortable.
Summer weather is back this weekend with rising temperatures and humidity. Highs may hit 90 Saturday thanks to continued dry weather and a good southwesterly flow overhead and a westerly breeze at the surface. The hill towns should get into the middle 80s and we all see good sunshine with some scattered clouds. A series of fronts continue to move by to our north, but nothing actually comes through southern New England, so Saturday looks rain free.
A warm front will be to our northeast Sunday, bringing dew points back to the middle 60s, which will feel quite humid. It will be another hot day with highs nearing 90, but our rain chances are a little better in the afternoon and evening, which may keep temps from getting that high. Rain chances aren’t great, but some spotty showers and storms are possible.
Warm, humid air lingers overhead into Monday next week with some relief possible Tuesday and Wednesday as models hint at lower dew points. Temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s most of the week, so the seasonable heat continues. Soaking rain chances remain slim with only low chances for spotty wet weather over the next several days. Much of Hampden county has been upgraded to a severe drought status today.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
