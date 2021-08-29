SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
We’ve felt a taste of early fall this weekend with below normal temperatures. Highs this afternoon have only made it into the lower 70s for most, though northern Berkshire County saw a warmer day with highs near 80!
Clouds hang tough tonight and mugginess will be increasing overnight. Temperatures won’t be as cool thanks to rising dew points, so expect morning lows in the middle to upper 60s with similar dew points.
Monday begins cloudy, muggy and mild and with sun breaking out in the late morning and early afternoon, most will end up in the lower to middle 80s for high temperatures. A warm front will move through early Monday morning, possibly bringing a spot shower or a few thunderstorms. However, the storm threat is higher in the afternoon with a cold front. A severe thunderstorm is possible in western Mass with damaging wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain.
Showers and storms exit in the early evening for western Mass and a drier air mass will gradually build in overnight and Tuesday. Tuesday will be a quiet weather day with increasing high clouds ahead of remnants of Ida.
Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday afternoon on the Louisiana coast as a strong Category 4 storm. The system will continue to weaken over land and heavy rain with the remnants will move toward the mid-Atlantic and southern New England mid-week. The low should pass south of western Mass, so we will turn rainy mid to late-day Wednesday and stay a bit muggy and cool. The heaviest rain should fall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, then showers taper off west to east Thursday afternoon.
Possible rainfall amounts from remnants of Ida may approach 2+ inches here in western Mass and flash flood watches may get issued for Wednesday into Thursday. Once Ida exits the Northeast, a cool, crisp air mass looks to take it’s place. Sunshine and dry air looks to be on tap Friday through the weekend.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.