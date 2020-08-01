SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What a great start to August. Temperatures hit the upper 80s in most spots, with low humidity and a good bit of sunshine.
Clouds will be on the increase overnight as it slowly becomes more humid. Sunday will start out dry with clouds, before turning much more unsettled.
As a warm front passes through during the midday, strong to possibly severe severe will develop in the Hudson River valley and into the Berkshires. The Connecticut River valley is on the eastern edge of the highest potential.
The impacts from any storms include strong straight-line wind, heavy downpours, and the low (but non-zero) risk for a tornado.
The front will move out late Sunday. Weak high pressure will then supply us with a nice day on Monday. It will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures near 90.
Isaias will approach New England on Tuesday so expect conditions to go downhill as the day goes on. Showers develop throughout the day then possibly blossom into a steady, soaking rain late Tuesday into Wednesday. It will become rather breezy as well. The biggest concern for western Mass would be flooding rain, although because it has been dry, rivers should be able to handle quite a bit of rain. The track of the storm will determine how much rain and wind western Mass gets.
Isaias: Tropical Storm Isaias has sustained winds of 70 mph (as of Saturday evening) after being downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane. The storm will approach Florida late Saturday, turning north while skirting the Florida coastline. It will likely head towards the South Carolina by Monday, possibly making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. As Isaias moving north, it will accelerate towards New England, arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.