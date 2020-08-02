SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today will be warm and humid with a few strong to severe storms moving through later this afternoon into the evening. The impacts from any storms include strong straight-line winds, heavy downpours, and a low (but non-zero) risk for a tornado. The greatest threat for severe storms is between 2-8PM. The SPC has western Mass. under a Slight Risk for severe storms. (2 on the scale to 5)
With the threat for severe storms today is a First Warning Weather Day.
The front will move out out this evening and weak high pressure will then supply us with a nice day tomorrow. It will be mostly sunny and warm with temperatures near 90. Dew points will be a bit lower, mainly in the lower 60's.
Isaias will approach New England on Tuesday with showers throughout the day that will likely blossom into a steady, soaking rain for a few hours Tuesday evening. It will become rather breezy as well. The biggest concern for western Mass would be flooding rain, although because it has been dry, rivers should be able to handle quite a bit of rain. The track of the storm will determine how much rain and wind western Mass gets.
Isaias: Tropical Storm Isaias has sustained winds of 65 mph (as of Sunday morning) The storm will turn north while skirting the Florida coastline. It will likely head towards the South Carolina shoreline by late in the day Monday, possibly making landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach as a Tropical Storm. As Isaias moves north, it will accelerate towards New England, moving through southern New England Tuesday evening. The storm will likely be gone by Wednesday morning followed by dry, breezy and pleasant conditions.
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
