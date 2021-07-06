SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues through 8pm for all of western Mass…
A Heat Advisory continues through 7PM Wednesday for the Pioneer Valley…
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms continue to move into and across southern New England this afternoon and evening. Storms are entering a very hot and humid air mass and are flourishing, bringing a lot of cloud to ground lightning, torrential rain and the potential for hail and strong to damaging wind gusts.
Storms will move out of western Mass by around 5-6pm, then the rest of the night remains quiet with very muggy conditions. Some partial clearing is possible and may lead to areas of patchy, dense fog overnight. Lows return to the middle and upper 60s.
A front will stall just north of our area Wednesday, keeping our weather hot and humid for another day. In the afternoon, showers and thunderstorms flare back up and a few could become strong to severe. We are under a marginal severe threat and all storms will bring very heavy rain, which could cause isolated flooding. This front will slowly move south Wednesday night, bringing an end to the higher heat.
A stalled front will linger over southern New England Thursday and Friday, keeping our weather very humid and stormy. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, then widespread showers with heavy rain and some thunderstorms return for much of the afternoon and evening.
Remnants from Elsa will be moving up the coast Thursday night into Friday morning along with a very tropical air mass. A period of heavy rain is possible for us in western Mass, not only from Elsa, but also the stalled front. Rainfall amounts are still in question at this point, but we may get 1-2 inches of rain to end the week. We should also feel a gusty breeze from Elsa as it passes to our south, but damaging wind is not expected here.
By the weekend, we trend drier, but not completely rain-free at this point. Temperatures should stay close to normal with highs in the lower to middle 80s through Monday and dew points come back to a less oppressive level.
