SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -The severe thunderstorm threat for western Mass has diminished and the watch has been canceled.
We’ve already seen damaging storms today across Berkshire and Franklin Counties that took down several trees and caused widespread power outages. The main severe threat continues to be straight-line wind gusts of 50-70mph.
Flooding may also occur as storms bring very heavy rainfall-especially for areas seeing more than one storm today.
Thunderstorms gradually diminish tonight, but showers may linger overnight. We are now done with our heat wave (we tied a record high of 96 today in Springfield), but high humidity continues through Friday.
Thursday will be a much cooler day with highs in the middle to upper 70s, but we remain very muggy with dew points around 70. A cold front continues to move southward into southern New England, increasing the chance for rain as the day goes on. A steadier, heavier rain with some imbedded thunderstorms are possible Thursday evening and night as low pressure moves along this front.
Temperatures cool even more Friday with highs barely getting to 70. Skies remain cloudy and shower chances continue as low pressure moves out of New England. Occasional showers linger Friday afternoon and Saturday as an upper level low drifts southward.
A cloudy, cool, damp start to the holiday weekend here in New England! A mid to upper level low will swing across our area Saturday, keeping temperatures well below normal for early July. Highs should only get into the 60s here in western Mass! Dew points also drop a bit and we won’t feel as humid as in recent days. Shower chances continue, but it won’t be a washout Saturday. The low begins to lift out of New England Sunday, giving us a milder day with highs back to the 70s and some sunshine. A disturbance may still bring a few spotty showers here and there. Warmer temps return early next week.
