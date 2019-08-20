SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday will be a First Warning Weather Day with severe thunderstorms looking possible to likely. We should see two rounds of potential storms-the first in the morning, then a better chance later in the afternoon and early evening.
A warm front will come into western Mass in the morning with increasing humidity and clouds. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible and even a severe thunderstorm could occur. This first round could affect the afternoon storms-potentially lowering our severe risk. If the morning storms are quick and the sun breaks out, then the afternoon could get quite busy.
The main severe threat will be for damaging wind gusts and large hail, but a tornado can’t be ruled out. Dangerous lightning and torrential rain is likely with any storms that develop. The timeframe for morning storms would be from 6 to 10am, then the next batch is most likely from 3pm to 9pm.
A cold front will be passing through Thursday morning with a few showers possible. A spot shower or thunderstorm may pop up Thursday afternoon, mainly south of the Mass Pike if the front is slow to move out of New England. Many look rain-free, hot and humid for Thursday.
The front moves offshore Thursday night and drier, milder air builds in for Friday and the weekend thanks to surface high pressure. Sun and clouds, low humidity and seasonable temperatures look to last into early next week!
