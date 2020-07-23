SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --
***Severe Thunderstorm Watch in Effect for Hampden, Hampshire & Franklin Counties Until 8PM***
It's warm and humid out there and we can expect more showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Sunshine is charging up the atmosphere, and an approaching cold is helping to trigger storm development.
Storms have the potential to become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Also, there is a heavy rain threat, which could lead to localized flash flooding. Hail is a secondary threat and the tornado risk is lower than yesterday, but not zero.
The timing for storms today looks to be from about 2pm to 8pm. (A bit earlier than yesterday) All of southern New England is under a "Slight" risk for severe weather, a 2 on the 1 to 5 scale, like yesterday.
The front will dry us out for tomorrow. It will be warm, but less humid and rain chances are much lower. The day will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with just a stray shower possible. High pressure builds for the weekend, allowing for rain-free weather and very warm temperatures. Highs may hit mid-90s by Sunday, but with only marginal levels of humidity. (Dew points in the upper 50's to mid-60s - allowing us to cool off into Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Next week begins hot and humid with a weak front coming through Monday with a few isolated storms and another front Tuesday with more widespread storms possible.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.