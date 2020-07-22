SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Today is a First Warning Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe storms later this afternoon and evening.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of western Mass through 10pm.
The biggest threat will be heavy rain, damaging wind, hail and even a tornado is possible, although a low risk. Not everyone will get hit with a storm today, but be weather aware for sure.
Our severe threat today is 2 (Slight Risk) on the Storm Prediction Center's scale from 1 to 5. Today's severe weather depend on whether or not the warm front pushes through or gets hung up to our west. If it pushes through we get the severe weather.
Storm Prediction Center's Scale for Severe Weather:
1- Marginal, 2- Slight, 3- Enhanced, 4- Moderate, 5-High
Our thunderstorm threat continues tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front. We will be warm and very muggy with the warm front off to our northeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up in the afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible again with damaging wind gusts. Right now our severe threat is at a 1. (marginal)
High pressure returns to end the week and will bring in some less humid air for western Mass. Friday still is looking a bit unsettled with a slight risk for a late-day pop up shower or storm.
Saturday and Sunday are both looking rain free and hot! Highs over the weekend return to near 90 Saturday and lower to middle 90s Sunday. We cool nicely at night with lows returning to the lower and middle 60s since it wont be overly humid. The heat continues into early next week.
