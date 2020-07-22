SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties through 10pm.
As a warm front approaches western Mass, scattered showers and thunderstorms will follow. Our severe threat is mainly through 8pm or so with damaging wind gusts possible, along with a low risk for hail and even a tornado. After 8pm, storms should weaken, but continue through 11pm or midnight. Heavy rain is also expected and some thunderstorms may bring as much as 1-2 inches in isolated spots.
Our weather quiets down overnight and patchy fog and low clouds linger. Temperatures stay close to 70 with a very muggy feel.
Expect a tropical Thursday as our warm front moves into northern New England and dew points climb into the 70s. A cold front will approach by the evening, but scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible from Noon on. A few storms could become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts. Also, there is a heavy rain threat, which could lead to localized flash flooding.
Our weather will be quieter Friday, but still very warm and a bit humid. Our atmosphere remains slightly unsettled and a few showers or a thunderstorm is still possible Friday afternoon. High pressure builds for the weekend, allowing for rain-free weather and very warm temperatures. Highs may hit mid-90s by Sunday!
Next week begins hot and humid with a weak front coming through Monday with a few isolated storms and another front Tuesday with more widespread storms possible. It looks like some humidity and heat relief are possible by Wednesday.
