SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Not quite as hot and humid today, but most ended up in the upper 80s to around 90 this afternoon in the valley.
Our weather will stay dry tonight with increasing clouds overnight. Dew points are also on the rise ahead of an approaching warm front, so expect it to feel a bit muggy. Temperatures fall into the middle and upper 60s overnight with a slight risk for a shower near sunrise.
Wednesday will be a warm, humid day for western Mass with shower and thunderstorm chances returning. A few showers are possible in the morning, then we have a chance for some stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon. The severe potential Wednesday is tough and depends on whether a warm front passes through our area, or hangs just to our west. If the front can come through during the day, we may see some severe storms Wednesday afternoon that could produce damaging wind, hail and even a tornado. If the front stalls to our west, we may only get some showers and a few weaker storms. Be weather aware Wednesday!
Our thunderstorm threat continues Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. We will be warm and very muggy with the warm front off to our northeast. Scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up in the afternoon and evening with a few strong to severe storms possible with damaging wind gusts.
High pressure returns to end the week and will bring in some less humid air for western Mass. Friday is looking a bit unsettled with a slight risk for a late-day pop up shower or storm. Saturday and Sunday are both looking rain free and toasty! Highs over the weekend return to near 90 Saturday and lower to middle 90s Sunday. We cool nicely at night with lows returning to the lower and middle 60s. The heat continues into early next week.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.