SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers and thunderstorms have been mostly to our west today across New York State; however, a few heavy showers did slowly pass across the Berkshires and into the hills before falling apart.
Tonight, our weather looks mainly dry and quiet. Decaying thunderstorms may still affect areas west of the Connecticut River this evening and patchy clouds from these will move across the valley. Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with very muggy air overhead. Temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 60s for most with areas of fog.
Wednesday will be a First Warning Weather Day as a powerful upper level trough moves toward New England and a cold front at the surface moves into a very humid and warm air mass over western Mass. Temperatures Wednesday return to the lower and middle 80s with dew points approaching the low 70s. As the day heats up, scattered showers and thunderstorms flare up and move across our area.
Severe thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon and evening with the biggest threat being damaging straight-line wind gusts, however, hail and even a tornado can’t be ruled out. Localized flash flooding is also a concern due to the very high moisture count in the air plus numerous rounds of heavy rain. Wednesday is a day to be weather-aware in western Mass!
The severe threat shifts to eastern Mass and Rhode Island Thursday, but here in western Mass, showers and a thunderstorm are still possible. The best chances for rain will be in the morning, but our cold front doesn’t pass through until just after midnight, so showers and storms may linger. Wet weather chances end after midnight and we dry out quickly Friday. High pressure builds in with lower dew points and sunshine and high temps hover around 80.
A trough moves overhead this weekend, which will keep temperatures around and below normal for early August. Surface high pressure will keep our weather dry and sunny with a healthy breeze around Saturday. Dew points should stay in the refreshing to comfortable range through Sunday as well! Temperatures will cool into the 50s at night.
