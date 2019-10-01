SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With some late-day sunshine, temperatures jumped into the 70s for the valley after lingering in the 60s most of the day. A southwesterly breeze will be gusty at times early this evening, then will lighten tonight. Expect an unseasonably warm, muggy night with overnight lows in the 60s. Dew points will also continue to climb into the 60s and patchy fog is possible.
Wednesday will begin warm and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. Dew points may reach near 70 in the morning with spotty showers around. Temperatures should max out in the late morning to early afternoon in the middle to upper 70s. Timing on our cold front has been tricky, but it looks to come through in the early afternoon with spotty showers, a downpour and rumble of thunder. Behind the front, skies remain mostly cloudy but temperatures and dew points drop quite a bit.
Summer-like warmth and humidity comes to an abrupt end Wednesday afternoon and by Thursday morning, temperatures and dew points will be back in the 40s! Cool air remains in place thanks to high pressure passing across southern Canada. Clouds linger and an area of low pressure will bring a period of showers from late Thursday afternoon to early Friday morning with a few tenths of an inch possible. Friday looks mainly dry with clouds giving way to sunshine and a gusty north breeze.
Strong high pressure builds Friday night, which will keep skies clear and will help wind become light to calm. It will be a cold night with temps falling to around freezing. While a hard freeze isn’t likely, a widespread frost is. High pressure will give us a sunny, cool day Saturday with highs near 60. Clouds build early Sunday morning and depending on the timing, we could have another cold night. Clouds hang tough Sunday with a shower late in the day. Showers look more likely Monday through Tuesday morning with a passing cold front.
