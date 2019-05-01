SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High pressure has kept things dry today, but as it heads off to our east, shower chances return late this evening. Clouds hang tough-no difference there. A warm front to our south will approach southern Connecticut overnight and showers and a few storms will pass over New England. There is a chance most of the rain misses us to the north, but showers are still possible through Thursday morning.
Thursday begins with shower chances and cool temperatures in the upper 40s. A warm front will push northeast a bit, possibly allowing for a nice warm up west of I91 and south of the Mass Pike. Temperatures across southern and central Berkshire County may hit middle or even upper 60s! The CT River Valley will likely reach around 60 degrees and farther east will be much cooler with eastern Franklin County near 50.
The front will take another dip to the south and for Friday, temps are back to the 50s. Low pressure moves through the Ohio valley, then into New England later in the day with another decent chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Showers continue Friday night and exit with a cold front Saturday morning.
While Saturday will not be a totally dry day, most of the showers look to move out early-giving us a nicer afternoon. Temperatures will be the biggest change with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Any breaks of sunshine could push us to around 70. Low pressure to our southwest will move to the Mid-Atlantic coast with a large swath of rain for Sunday-which will keep us cooler and soggy to end the weekend.
The first “nice” day in a while looks to be on tap for Monday with highs around 70 and some sunshine, finally. Tuesday is looking decent as well and potentially a bit warmer. Our next front approaches Tuesday evening with shower chances that continue into Wednesday.
