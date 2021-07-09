SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Elsa has moved out but some minor flooding may continue on smaller creeks and streams across central and eastern Hampden County over the next few hours. Many here in western Mass picked up 1-2.5” of rain as Elsa passed by and we were spared any strong wind gusts, though breezes have occasionally gusted to 20 or so mph.
A cold front to our west will be moving in this evening, bringing a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Can’t rule out a strong or severe thunderstorm with damaging wind gusts, but the best chance for that looks to be a little father south into Connecticut. The timing of storms looks to be from 8-11pm.
Overnight lows dip into the lower and middle 60s with some break in the clouds and areas of fog.
Saturday is looking like a fairly quiet weather day-thank goodness. We are on the back side of a cold front, but will still have moderate humidity. Expect more clouds than sun and a light northerly breeze. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but chances are pretty low.
Temperatures cool a bit more Saturday night with some partial clearing and fog returns for Sunday morning. Clouds linger much of Sunday and humidity rises a bit as a warm front approaches from the south. A spot shower is possible later in the day, then a batch of showers looks to approach early Monday.
Our weather pattern continues to trend warmer and wetter than normal over the next several weeks. This upcoming week will feature a jump in temperatures from Wednesday to Friday with highs nearing 90 late in the week. Dew points remain quite high throughout the week as well thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels. There is a daily threat for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, but no washouts are expected.
